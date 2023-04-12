Bathinda Firing LIVE: 4 Army Jawans Dead, Search Op On; Punjab Police Say Terror Angle Unlikely

Read more

“It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident,” Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told the news agency PTI.

Police also said that two days ago, one Insas Rifle had also gone missing along with 28 Cartridges at the Military Station.

Army said that, in a joint probe with Punjab police, it is investigating all aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back.

“It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported,” Army’s statement read.

Earlier, the Army said quick-reaction teams were activated following the firing. “A firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed,” the Army said in a statement.

This comes days before the Baisakhi holiday in the state. This year, Punjab police will not get the Baisakhi holiday, as leaves of all officers have been cancelled till April 14, in the wake of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s escape.

Earlier, Sources told News18 that there are apprehensions that law and order problems could be created using “festival as an excuse”.

‘Sarbat Khalsa’, a gathering of Sikhs that Amritpal had demanded, has also not been cancelled yet. Police suspect that the fugitive could give Baisakhi-related gathering of Sikhs, in various gurudwaras across the state, a secessionist colour.

The radical Sikh preacher had asked the chiefs of the top Sikh body, Akal Takht, to convene the ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ in Punjab’s Bathinda on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14.

