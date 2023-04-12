Bathinda Firing LIVE: 4 Army Jawans Dead, Search Op On; Punjab Police Say Terror Angle Unlikely

Live now
Chandigarh, India
Bathinda Firing LIVE: At least four Army Jawans were killed after an unidentified person opened fire at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning. The firing incident was reported at 4:35 am, according to a statement by the Southwest Command of the Indian Army. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked for full details of the incident.
According to police, initial inputs suggest an army soldier was possibly behind the firing incident as the attack was not from the outside. Read More
Bathinda police is on alert after a firing incident at the military station. SHOs conducted a roll call of the employees posted in the police stations of the district and motivated them to perform their duties efficiently and smoothly.
SHOs conducted a roll call of the employees posted in the police stations of the district and motivated them to perform their duties efficiently and smoothly. #ForceIsFamily pic.twitter.com/eMMhvfsaLj
— BATHINDA POLICE (@BathindaPolice) April 12, 2023
Considering the sensitivities involved, Media is requested to avoid rumours and refrain from speculation: Army said in a statement.
Earlier, Police said that two days ago, one Insas Rifle had gone missing along with 28 Cartridges at the Military Station.
“All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained,” the army said.
The state police dismissed the terror angle in the case and termed it a “fratricidal incident”, as the attack was not from the outside.
Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, “It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident”.
The families of jawans killed in the incident are being informed about the loss of lives: Indian Army
This comes days before the Baisakhi holiday in the state. This year, Punjab police will not get the Baisakhi holiday, as leaves of all officers have been cancelled till April 14, in the wake of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s escape.
Earlier, Sources told News18 that there are apprehensions that law and order problems could be created using “festival as an excuse”.
‘Sarbat Khalsa’, a gathering of Sikhs that Amritpal had demanded, has also not been cancelled yet. Police suspect that the fugitive could give Baisakhi-related gathering of Sikhs, in various gurudwaras across the state, a secessionist colour.
The radical Sikh preacher had asked the chiefs of the top Sikh body, Akal Takht, to convene the ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ in Punjab’s Bathinda on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14.
