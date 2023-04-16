Bathinda Killings: 4 Army Personnel Questioned, Role & Statements of Some Jawans Suspicious, Say Police

Mystery continues to shroud the killings of four soldiers at the Bathinda military station, even as police questioned four army personnel on Sunday after they issued a notice to at least a dozen of them to appear before them.

On April 12, four jawans of the 80 Medium Regiment were killed as two unidentified assailants fired at them with a stolen rifle. The Indian Army and police ruled out the terror angle in the case but even after four days, they have not been able to identify the accused. A head count at the station after the incident had established that no one was missing from the military station, indicating the involvement of outsiders.

The police have claimed that the army authorities have not been forthcoming with “clear” details of the incident, following which the notices were issued to 12 jawans from the military station to appear for questioning. Later, only four turned up before the police.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said the role and statements of some jawans in the case seemed suspicious, due to which they were summoned for questioning. He added that police and army were looking into different aspects of the incident.

“It seems, as of now, very improbable that unknown intruders may have entered. CCTV footage, so far, from outside indicates no suspicious entry of outsiders. But we are investigating the case from every angle,” a police officer said.

Though the army, too, is carrying out a separate probe into the incident, it has not shared with police any concrete information on the accused or what actually transpired on that day except the FIR filed in the case.

“We need to thoroughly examine the role of some army personnel, which could give us clarity on what actually happened,” an officer said. The joint search operation by the police and army has not yielded much in terms of tracking down the perpetrators. Sources said the statement of some of the jawans seemed to be vague and doubtful.

“They had indicated that the attackers were wearing white kurta-pyjama and one was carrying an axe and the other one a rifle. But there were bullet marks on all four bodies and not a single blow from an axe,” a local police officer said.

The jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing, which took place in their barracks early on April 12. The next day, the army reported the death of another soldier who succumbed to a gunshot wound at the same base but said it was not linked to the initial case. Officials suggested it could be a case of suicide or accidental firing.

