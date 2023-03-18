Is Battlegrounds Mobile India Making a Comeback? Game May Return With Limited Play Time, No Gore | Exclusive

Months after it was banned in the country, popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is likely to make a comeback very soon, with top sources in the government telling News18 that a decision was taken to unblock the App from e-stores for three months.

The sources said after a meeting in the government, it has been recommended to lift the ban for a limited time with some changes in the original version of the game. They added that the plan was initiated after the company made certain changes and told the government that it will comply with all rules.

While the news may bring back cheer for gamers, there is no clarity on why the game has been given a green signal despite intelligence reports saying it was communicating with servers directly or indirectly located in China.

Limited play time

According to the sources, players will not be able to engage with the game 24×7 as there will be a time limit and restrictions on hours of playing.

No blood

Sources confirmed to News18 that the company has told government officials that there will be no blood in the game as they will change its colour. In the last edition, there was a choice to change the colour of blood from red to blue and green during firing but now, the change will be the default setting.

Other internal changes and server

Since the game was facing allegations of addiction, with murders and suicides being reported due to players’ fixation with it, the government has asked the company to introduce relevant changes in the game, including the server.

Intel report which triggered ban

In August, News18 had revealed that it was a report by a central intelligence agency and communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) that triggered a ban on the popular battle royale game.

The report talked about violations that can create cyber threats by harvesting user data for profiling to carry out targeted cyber-attacks on Indian users.

It also talked about the App’s various issues but most pertinent among them was the fact that it was communicating with servers directly or indirectly located in China. Sources also confirmed that other apps which have “re-branded" are also communicating with servers in China and are under scrutiny.

