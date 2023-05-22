BBC Gets Delhi HC Summon on Defamation Suit Saying Its Documentary 'Cast Slur' on India's Reputation

BBC on Monday was issued summons by the Delhi High Court on a defamation suit filed by an NGO claiming that its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and the PM.

Besides the BBC UK, BBC India has also been issued summon, seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial. The plea said BBC India is the local operation office and BBC (UK) has released the documentary — ”India: The Modi Question” — which has two episodes.

Appearing for the NGO, senior advocate Harish Salve said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has ”defamed” India and the whole system including the judiciary.

Salve in the suit contended that the documentary also makes “insinuation" against the prime minister.

It was argued on behalf of the plaintiff that the documentary makes defamatory imputation and cast slur on the reputation of the country, a PTI report mentioned.

top videos

The high court said issued notice to the respondents through all permissible modes and listed it for further hearing on September 15.

(With PTI inputs)