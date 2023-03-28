BBC Punjabi Twitter Account Withheld in India Amid Amritpal Crackdown

The Twitter account of BBC Punjab news has been withheld amid the crackdown on pro-Khalistani preacher and ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh who has been absconding since the March 18 police operation that was launched to arrest him.

A message displayed on the Twitter handle said the account has been taken down “in response to a legal demand".

Several pro-Khalistan Twitter accounts were withheld in India, after the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his aides began. Accounts of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, the voluntary organisation United Sikhs, and Canada-based activist Gurdeep Singh Sahota were among those blocked.

Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar and clashed with police for the release of one of his aides.

In a follow-up action, Punjab Police on March 18 launched a crackdown against them and Amritpal Singh has been on the run since. Punjab Police said efforts were on to nab the fugitive.

With the manhunt still on, a new CCTV footage emerged on Saturday purportedly showing Amritpal Singh wearing a jacket and trousers and speaking on a mobile phone.

In the footage, the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit chief could be seen holding a bag with his face covered with a white cloth. His key associate Papalpreet Singh could also be seen in the footage.

