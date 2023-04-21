UP a Notch: Uttar Pradesh Races Ahead of Maharashtra, Karnataka in Jan-March EV Sales

Uttar Pradesh has been in the top position in sale of Electric Vehicles (EV) from January to March, pushing Maharashtra to second place, according to the monthly reports on electric vehicles by JMK Research & Analytics.

According to the market research report, UP and Maharashtra shared the first place for EV sales with a 14% market share each in Q4 2022. But in January, UP surpassed Maharashtra with 17% EV sales.

Similarly, in February and March, CM Yogi Adityanath’s UP outperformed other states, including its major competitor Maharashtra, with a stable 16% market share in both months.

However, according to the March report, while Maharashtra, with 14% sales, positioned itself in the second place, election-bound Karnataka came third with 10% market share.

In the same month, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Andhra Pradesh contributed to a total of 46% of EV sales in India.

WHY UP IS AT THE TOP

UP’s performance has been consistent in EVs. However, industry leaders believe that there are some specific reasons behind this significant progress.

Dr Lalit Singh, CEO of TelioEV, told News18 that support from the government, infrastructure development, local manufacturing and awareness programs played significant role in making UP the top-performing state in the country.

Singh said: “The government of UP has played a significant role in promoting the adoption of EVs in the state. Its support in terms of policies, infrastructure development, local manufacturing, and awareness programs has created a favourable environment for the adoption of EVs. As a result, UP has emerged as one of the top performing states in India in terms of EV adoption.”

The industry expert also stated that air pollution is one of the most significant problems facing UP, which is home to some of the country’s largest cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi.

He believes that the adoption of EVs can help mitigate this issue, as they produce zero emissions at the tailpipe.

As per Singh: “Given UP’s large population and high energy demand, the adoption of EVs could make a significant contribution to reducing India’s reliance on imported oil.”

He also noted that the fast adoption of EVs in the state can help address other issues such as cost savings and urbanization.

Nitin Kapoor, who is the Managing Director at Saera Electric Auto, also told News18 that the initiatives taken by the Yogi government such as the EV policy, providing incentives and subsidies as well as plans to install 1,000 charging stations in 18 cities by 2024 have encouraged people to switch to EVs.

“Also UP has a strong manufacturing base, with several automobile companies located in the state. This has helped in development of the EV ecosystem, with companies manufacturing and selling EVs and related infrastructure, such as charging stations,” he added.

Kapoor also stated that as the populous state has a large number of vehicles on the road, the adoption of EVs can help address traffic congestion and reduce the carbon footprint.

“The state government has also set a target to achieve 100% electric mobility by 2030, which has further accelerated the adoption of EVs in the state. Additionally, the availability of charging infrastructure has also played a crucial role in driving the adoption of EVs in UP,” the industry insider noted.​

