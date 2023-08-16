CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Bed Box Murder: CCTV Shows Accused Entering Live-in Partner's House in Delhi
1-MIN READ

Bed Box Murder: CCTV Shows Accused Entering Live-in Partner's House in Delhi

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 21:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Accused Pooja Kumari (24), a resident of Ranhola, who was on the run for several days and was finally arrested from Bakkarwala on Tuesday, police said. (Representative image: News18)

The purported CCTV footage shows the woman covering her face with a blue scarf and entering the house with a bag in her hand. In another footage, she was seen walking while trying to cover her face with the scarf

CCTV footage of a camera outside a house in west Delhi’s Inderpuri where a woman allegedly strangled her live-in partner’s 11-year-old son showed the accused entering the premises.

Accused Pooja Kumari (24), a resident of Ranhola, who was on the run for several days and was finally arrested from Bakkarwala on Tuesday, police said.

The purported CCTV footage shows the woman covering her face with a blue scarf and entering the house with a bag in her hand. In another footage, she was seen walking while trying to cover her face with the scarf.

On August 10, Divyansh was found dead inside a bed box in his Inderpuri home.

During the investigation, footage from a CCTV camera was examined. It showed that the last person who visited the 11-year-old boy’s house was Pooja, a senior police officer said.

Police checked the footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras, leading to her arrest, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said on Tuesday.

Pooja had strangled the child when he was sleeping and then concealed his body inside the bed box, police said, adding that the woman was in a live-in relationship with the boy’s father Jitender.

Reportedly, Pooja and Jitender had married at a temple of the Arya Samaj on October 17, 2019, but a court marriage was not possible as the minor’s father had not divorced his wife, police said.

According to police, Jitender had assured Pooja that they would get married in court after he gets a divorce from his wife and they started living together by renting a house.

They often quarrelled over Jitender’s divorce and after some time, he moved out of the rented house and started staying with his wife, police said.

He had moved out in December last year, and Pooja was furious about it. She assumed that Jitender left her because of his son, they said.

On Thursday, she met her friend and asked him to take her to Jitender’s house as she was not aware of the exact location.

The door of the house was open and she strangled Divyansh, who was sleeping. She took out clothes from the bed box and put the body inside it.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 16, 2023, 21:32 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 21:32 IST