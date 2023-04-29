CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur TensionSudan ConflictAtiq AhmedUS Visa
Home » India » Before Mukhtar & Afzal Ansari's Court Verdict Today, Tight Security in Ghazipur | Know the Case
2-MIN READ

Before Mukhtar & Afzal Ansari's Court Verdict Today, Tight Security in Ghazipur | Know the Case

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 10:53 IST

Ghazipur, India

The Ansari brothers had been booked under the Gangster Act in 2007. (ANI)

The Ansari brothers had been booked under the Gangster Act in 2007. (ANI)

On Thursday, the income tax department's Lucknow unit served a notice to Mukhtar Ansari in Banda jail.

Tight security has been put in place outside Ghazipur’s MP-MLA court, which will on Saturday pronounce its verdict in a kidnapping and murder case against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his elder brother and city’s BSP MP Afzal Ansari.

The Ansari brothers had been booked under the Gangster Act in 2007. According to a leading national daily, Mukhtar was booked for his involvement in coal tycoon and Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Nandkishore Rungta kidnapping case of 1996 and BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder case of 2005.

His brother’s name was included in the gang chart prepared following Krishnanad Rai murder case. Mukhtar and his close aide Bhim Singh are already lodged in Banda jail after they were sentenced to 10-year rigorous punishment along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh each in another case of Gangster Act lodged against the duo in 1996.

On Thursday, the income tax department’s Lucknow unit served a notice to ganglord in the jail. A report in The Times of India stated that that the notice pertains to the I-T department’s recent proceedings in which Mukhtar’s benami property worth Rs 12 crore was attached.

The report quoted I-T sources as saying that 23 more benami properties belonging to Mukhtar have been traced by them. Sources told TOI that a property in Ghazipur was found to be registered in the name of Mukhtar’s employee, Ganesh Dutt Mishra. So far, property worth Rs 290 crore has been attached of Mukhtar and his accomplices from across the state.

RELATED NEWS

According to an OpIndia report, Ansari had also grabbed the land of Hindu shrines. The report stated that he occupied 4.60 acres of land belonging to a 125-year-old Hindu temple at Dakshin Tola under Sadar tehsil in Mau.

Social activist Chhotelal Gandhi had filed a complaint at a police station in 2016, in this regard. “In 2016, the then MLA Mukhtar Ansari in the presence of 50,000 people laid the foundation stone of Ansari University. He also started occupying land worth about Rs 15 crore adjacent to it belonging to Thakur ji (the Hindu deity – Vishnu). When I came to know about this, I wrote a letter to all the officers in this regard. When no action was taken, in May 2016, I staged a sit-in protest continuously for seven days," he was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Sumedha Kirti
Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University's Mi...Read More
Tags:
  1. Mukhtar Ansari
first published:April 29, 2023, 10:52 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 10:53 IST