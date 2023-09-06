Bengal: 68-year-old Man Held for Repeatedly Raping Minor Girl, Used to Give Rs 10 Every Time

In a horrific incident reported from West Bengal’s Darjeeling, a 68-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl continuously for over a month, the police said. The accused allegedly also offered Rs 10 to the victim each time after the sexual assault and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the same.

The girl’s ordeal came to light on Monday, when the victim, who is a 5th-standard student, narrated the story of the crime to her mother. Her mother then approached the police and filed a complaint.

“According to the FIR, the incidents took place when the girl was alone in her house. The accused, a local resident, used to give her Rs 10 every time after raping her. He had threatened her of strangling her to death if she revealed about the rapes to anyone," PTI quoted the police officer as saying.

Based on the mother’s complaint and the victim’s testimony, a case has been registered under POCSO and the police have arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, the girl was sent for medical examination to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

Earlier in July, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man repeatedly in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The man was reportedly the victim’s neighbour and used to rape her on occasion.

An FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the girl’s family and the accused was arrested, the police officials said. It was also alleged that to accused’s son was also once arrested for raping a minor a few years back.

The incident sparked outrage among the locals with a Hindu outfit demanding strict action against the culprit.