Bengal Cabinet Nod to 30-acre Land for ECL for Reopening Abandoned Mines

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:18 IST

Kolkata, India

Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet also granted promotions to officers of the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police.(File photo/PTI)

ECL, a subsidiary of Coal India, had sought the land from the state government

The West Bengal cabinet has decided to give land to the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) for the construction of new pits and expansion of non-operational coal mines, a senior official said.

The cabinet of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday decided to allot around 30 acres of land in the Asansol industrial area in Paschim Bardhaman district to ECL, he said.

ECL, a subsidiary of Coal India, had sought the land from the state government, he added.

Law Minister Moloy Ghatak said the land will be given to ECL to reopen six abandoned mines in Dalurbadh in Pandabeswar, Kenda in Jamuria, Raniganj, Damolia and Dalora.

“Around 1.30 lakh people were working in the coal mines of ECL. Due to the closure of the mines, many lost their jobs. This decision of the state government will provide employment to many locals," Ghatak said.

    Besides, the cabinet also decided to give around 4 acres of land to Eastern Railway for the freight corridor project.

    The cabinet also granted promotions to officers of the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    May 23, 2023
