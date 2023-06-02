Bengal Couple Spends Over 300 Days in Prison Over Suspicion of Being Bangladeshis, Granted Bail

A West Bengal couple, who had gone to Bengaluru to work as labourers ended up spending 301 days in jail over suspicion of being Bangladeshis. The couple was released from prison on May 24 and they boarded a train to return home on Thursday.

According to a TOI report, Palash and Shukla Adhikari, residents of Jhaugram’s Telepukur under Jamalpur police station in East Burdwan, moved to Bengaluru with their two-year-old child in July 2022. Soon afterwards, the couple got arrested after police suspected them to be from Bangladesh and booked them under the Foreigners Act.

Later, a police team checked Palash’s address in Burdwan, met with the local Jamalpur BDO and verified the documents. Palash’s relatives also arrived in Bengaluru and moved a bail plea in the local court.

Palash’s relative Sujoy Haldar said the couple was granted bail on April 28 but they were released from prison on May 24 as they could not acquire the bail bonds which required a local guarantor to submit their land deeds. On Thursday the couple boarded a train to return home.

Palash’s sister, Sathi Adhikary, who works at a beauty parlour, spent her earning fighting the couple’s case. “I got a call around 9:30 pm on May 24 that dada (brother) and boudi (sister-in-law) were released from prison. I spoke to them over a video call," TOI quoted Sathi as saying.