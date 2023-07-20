Bengal: Ex-Police Officer Awaits Justice After Losing Job for Protecting Mamata Banerjee | Details Here

Sirajul Haque Mandal, a resident of Gaighata in South 24 Parganas continues to lead a life overshadowed by regret. Mandal, a former police officer, lost his job during the tenure of the Left Government in West Bengal after protecting Mamata Banerjee, then a Congress leader and now the Chief Minister.

Despite the passing years and a change in government, Mandal’s hope for job reinstatement, fueled by Banerjee’s ascendance, remains unfulfilled.

Residing in the village panchayat of Bhadradanga, Ichapur, Mandal’s story dates back to July 21, 1993.

During a Mahakaran campaign led by Banerjee, 27-year-old Mandal, armed and on duty, intervened to protect Banerjee during a sudden lathi charge ordered by the then Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Dinesh Vajpayee. In a daring move, Mandal pointed his service gun at Vajpayee, threatening to shoot if the violence did not cease.

The aftermath saw Mandal sacked after three years of mental torture for insubordination against a senior officer. After several failed legal attempts to regain his position later, a financially drained Mandal was forced to withdraw his plea, resorting to daily wage work to support his mother and sister.

Despite his pleas to Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and even Banerjee herself, his pleas for reinstatement have remained unanswered since 2019.

Mandal remains optimistic, stating, “I am still hopeful about getting the job back. I lost the job because I saved her. I believe she will give my job back one day. Before coming to power, she said, ‘Bodla noi bodol chai’ (it’s not about taking revenge but proper change). But this change has not come for me. I am living a dreadful life with my family. I still wait for her call."

Ahead of July 21st, Mandal’s voice echoes with regret, his painful wait, encapsulated in the poignant term, a ‘living martyr’, continues.