Bengal Farmer to Grow Premium Saudi Arabian Dates at His 2-Bigha Garden

Saudi Arabia’s dates are world-famous. Every year, India imports dates of various quality and types, including Megjul and Ajwa. However, this time, an Indian farmer has decided to grow Megjul and Ajwa on his land instead of importing.

Gopal Mondal, a farmer from Katwa, has erected a date’s garden on his two-bigha lands near Ajay River. While some trees already started to grow dates, some still only have flowers.

“Katwa Sub-division Agriculture Officer Praloy Ghosh assured me that he will help with cultivation. But I have not got any help as yet. I am thinking of going to Gujarat and Rajasthan later," Mondal said.

“Now the species of Saudi Arabian dates are being cultivated in India also. Many farmers have started palm cultivation by bringing seeds or saplings from Gujarat. These dates are also in high demand due to their nutritional value," he added.

“I have spent one and a half lakh rupees so far to bring seeds and make a garden. I decided to grow this date after watching YouTube. Saudi Arabian dates are now being cultivated in Bangladesh as well. So it is not difficult to grow Arabian date palm in fertile silt-mixed soil in our state. The tree has already borne fruit." There are two types of trees, male and female," he further added.

About the process, Mondal said that the Indian soil is made suitable for palm cultivation by adding organic fertilizers to the land. They made holes twenty feet apart and planted the seeds. A divine tree has grown there. A few trees have already borne fruits and flowers.

Mondal further informed that he brought Ajwa and Meghjul seeds from Dubai and Bangladesh to begin cultivation almost a year back.

But Gopal Mondal is not expecting any results now. Because he said it takes at least five to six years to produce delicious dates like in Saudi Arabia.

According to local sources, Mondal planted date palms as an alternative cultivation. Gopal used to work in BSNL (Telecommunication Department). He retired from the job in 2017 and was interested in farming even before he retired from his job.

The man also owns several bighas of land under the Ajay River embankment on the outskirts of the city. He has planted dates in two bighas of land.

Ajwa dates are sold in the market at Rs 1100 to 1200 per kg and Meghjul dates at Rs 400 to 500 per kg. Dates are in high demand during the month of Ramzan. So Gopal is hoping to earn money by growing Arabian dates in Ajay Bank.

