CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Monsoon NewsNortheast Delhi Demolition DriveAndaman-Nicobar JailUCCManipur Violence
Home » India » Bengal Guv Supervises Situation in Violence-hit Cooch Behar as Fresh Clashes Reported
1-MIN READ

Bengal Guv Supervises Situation in Violence-hit Cooch Behar as Fresh Clashes Reported

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 15:23 IST

West Bengal, India

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose (Image: PTI/File)

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose (Image: PTI/File)

Bose monitored the situation throughout the night from Cooch Behar circuit house, where he is staying, and issued instructions to State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, SP and District Magistrate

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose supervised the situation in poll violence-hit Cooch Behar district, where fresh overnight clashes were reported, officials said.

Five people were injured in the clashes that took place in Dinhata area on Saturday night.

A TMC candidate’s kin was among those injured, police said.

Bose monitored the situation throughout the night from Cooch Behar circuit house, where he is staying, and issued instructions to State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, SP and District Magistrate, officials said.

“The governor on Sunday morning visited the hospital where the five injured people are undergoing treatment and may also visit the spot where the clashes took place," a senior official of the Raj Bhavan told PTI over the phone.

Bose also spoke with the hospital authorities and asked them to ensure best treatment to the injured people.

He dialed the DM and SP of Cooch Behar and asked them to maintain law and order and arrest the culprits.

Bose, who is on a trip to the northern districts of the state, has visited families of deceased as well as those injured in incidents of violence in Dinhata.

The Raj Bhavan has opened a ‘peace home’ and a 24×7 phone number to address complaints of violence and intimidation. The matters are instantly taken up with the SEC or the chief secretary.

Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state on July 8 for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. West Bengal
  2. Cooch Behar
  3. violence
first published:July 02, 2023, 15:23 IST
last updated:July 02, 2023, 15:23 IST