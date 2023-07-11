Bengal Needs to Fight Violence, Corruption: Guv Bose

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday said that the state has two enemies – violence and corruption, and political parties should fight these out.

Bose condemned the incidents of violence that left 15 people dead during the panchayat election process. The counting of votes is now underway.

”There is a two-point agenda for (the) entire Bengal… irrespective of political affiliations. Fight against two common enemies. The first enemy is violence and the second one is corruption,” Bose said at Raj Bhavan here.

The governor said he is sure that there will be a crusade against violence and corruption in the state.

”Political parties should realise that elections are not grounds to examine one’s physical strength. Elections should be fought on the ballot, not bullet,” he added.