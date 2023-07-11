CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengal Needs to Fight Violence, Corruption: Guv Bose
1-MIN READ

Bengal Needs to Fight Violence, Corruption: Guv Bose

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 19:46 IST

Kolkata, India

The governor said that he is sure that there will be a crusade against violence and corruption in the state. (File photo: Twitter)

The governor said that he is sure that there will be a crusade against violence and corruption in the state. (File photo: Twitter)

The state governor has condemned the incidents of violence during panchayat elections which has left 15 people dead

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday said that the state has two enemies – violence and corruption, and political parties should fight these out.

Bose condemned the incidents of violence that left 15 people dead during the panchayat election process. The counting of votes is now underway.

”There is a two-point agenda for (the) entire Bengal… irrespective of political affiliations. Fight against two common enemies. The first enemy is violence and the second one is corruption,” Bose said at Raj Bhavan here.

The governor said he is sure that there will be a crusade against violence and corruption in the state.

”Political parties should realise that elections are not grounds to examine one’s physical strength. Elections should be fought on the ballot, not bullet,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 11, 2023, 19:46 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 19:46 IST