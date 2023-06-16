Bengal Panchayat Polls: Calcutta HC Orders Deployment of Central Forces Over Violence, Ruling TMC & Oppn React

Electoral violence flared in West Bengal over the filing of nominations for the upcoming Panchayat Polls leaving at least three dead and several others injured. Thursday was the last day for filing nomination papers. Incidents of violence were reported from Bhangar of South 24 Pargana and Chopra of North Dinajpur.

Following Thursday’s violence, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) to send a requisition to the Centre for the deployment of forces within 48 hours.

The HC further expressed that its June 13 order for earmarking sensitive areas and deployment of central forces was not followed and no “appreciable steps” were taken in this regard by the SEC.

“No appreciable steps have been taken ever since the order was passed in the earlier writ petitions and to date no effective steps have been taken to identify sensitive areas from a law and order point of view and in the light of the submission on behalf of the commission that it may take a couple of more days to do so, we are of the view that waiting any longer will cause more damage to the situation and will not aid in protecting the purity of

the election process," the Calcutta HC stated.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also reacted to the violence and said this “game of Shaitan should end." Bose is expected to visit Bhangar today.

According to police, one ISF party worker identified as Moinuddin and one TMC party worker named Rashid Mollah died in the violence at Bhangar.

Congress and CPIM claimed that one person died and two others were severely injured in Chopra. Police, however, have not confirmed the death in Chopra.

Late Thursday evening news of another death still not confirmed surfaced from Murshidabad where TMC worker Anchal Sabhapathi allegedly got killed while campaigning.

On June 9, the first day of nominations, one death of a Congress worker was reported in Khargram Murshidabad, though police are yet to confirm whether it was related to the nomination or not.

Political Reaction to Bengal Poll Violence

BJP left, Congress, and ISF reacted strongly and even staged a protest outside the Election Commission office on Thursday against the electoral violence.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and slammed the ruling TMC over violence in the state saying “Celebration of Democracy has been turned into ‘funeral of democracy’ by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee".

“Bengal Bleeds. Celebration of Democracy" has been turned into “Funeral of Democracy" by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her puppet; State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha," Adhikari tweeted.

Bengal Bleeds.“Celebration of Democracy" has been turned into “Funeral of Democracy" by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee & her puppet; State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha. Mamata Police be like 🙈🙉🙊. pic.twitter.com/jT9SHJO3Xy — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 15, 2023

While the Opposition welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s decision to deploy Central Forces, TMC General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee stated the deployment of Central Forces will only increase the party’s vote share.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee painted the poll violence as a “tiff over local issues".

“Across West Bengal, there are around 73,000 - 74,000 booths. Among these booths, we have seen sporadic reports of violence from just three Aanchals. The tiff was primarily over local issues. I would like to state in clear terms that Trinamool Congress is not involved in these incidents of violence," she said.

Over 2 lakh nominations were filed on Thursday.