Bengal Panchayat Polls: TMC, BJP Workers Clash; Union State Min, BJP MLA Attacked

Union State Minister Nisith Pramanik and BJP MLA Sukumar Roy were attacked by a mob after clashes broke out between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the Sahebganj district of West Bengal during.

According to PTI, Union State Minister Nisith Pramanik and BJP MLA Sukumar Roy’s car was attacked with weapons at Sahebganj in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district.

In a video which is now going viral, Pramanik can be seen alleging that his car was attacked with weapons and the document of many BJP workers was snatched by the mob.

VIDEO | Union State Minister Nisith Pramanik and BJP MLA Sukumar Roy’s car was attacked with weapons at Sahebganj in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district.“BJP candidates’ documents were snatched, they were beaten in front of the police. We have videos and photos,” said Pramanik. pic.twitter.com/QuWwtC9MCb— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2023

Highlighting the state of law and order in West Bengal under the TMC regime, Praminik also alleged that the BJP workers were beaten and abused in the presence of the police.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also alleged that a bomb was hurled at the Union State Minister’s car while police played mere spectator.

“A bomb was hurled at the car of Nisith Pramanik, Police is literally helpless. Udayan Guha is standing there with his goons, with 1000-1500 people. They are snatching Form B from the hands of our workers. Election Commission & State Administration are sitting silently. If a minister can be attacked like that, we can imagine what the situation in West Bengal must be. Is Mamta Banerjee running the state or doing drama," Majumdar told ANI.

#WATCH | "A bomb was hurled at the car of Nisith Pramanik, Police is literally helpless. Udayan Guha is standing there with his goons, with 1000-1500 people. They are snatching Form B from the hands of our workers. Election Commission & State Administration are sitting silently.… https://t.co/kmUaqmiepq pic.twitter.com/hAIangpZKq— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

The fresh incidents of clashes come amid the reports of massive violence in West Bengal, ahead of the panchayat elections on July 8.

One person was killed and two others were critical after being allegedly shot in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on Thursday when they were on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls.

On Friday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the violence-hit areas in the South 24 Parganas district and summoned State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha to Raj Bhavan to brief him about the situation.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the West Bengal panchayat elections on July 8.

The court also left it to the discretion of the State Election Commission (SEC) to take a call on an extension of time for filing of nominations, refusing to consider prayer in this regard.

