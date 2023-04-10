Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Riots Were 'Orchestrated & Instigated', Reveals Probe Panel's Report

The interim report of a fact-finding committee on Monday revealed that the recent incidents of violence in Howrah, Hooghly, and Rishra, among other areas of West Bengal, were pre-planned.

“The riots were pre-planned, orchestrated, and instigated," the interim report of the Fact-Finding Committee headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy (Retd) states.

Notably, violence and arson were witnessed during the Ram Navami festival in Howrah and Hooghly recently.

Earlier, BJP had questioned the administrative capabilities of the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

The TMC, on the other hand, claimed that while the BJP leaders “fomented trouble” during Ram Navami, they behaved like “good boys” on Hanuman Jayanti on realizing that the violence was backfiring politically on the party.

