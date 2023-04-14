Bengal Teachers' Recruitment Scam: CBI Conducted Searches at Premises of TMC MLA, 6 Other Locations

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at six locations in West Bengal’s Birbhum, Murshidabad and Kolkata including the premises of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam case, officials said.

The CBI has alleged that Burwan MLA Saha was the main conduit who was allegedly collecting money from the aspirants for recruitment of teachers for classes 9-10.

The agency had registered the case on the directions of Calcutta High Court last April. The court had directed a probe into the scam in which the role of former advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) S P Sinha is also being looked into. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had observed that this matter is required to be investigated by the CBI by registering a new case as it relates to the appointment of assistant teachers in classes 9 and 10.

“The CBI is directed to investigate the matter and to interrogate Dr Santi Prasad Sinha especially and other members of the committee again in this matter in view of the startling revelation," Justice Gangopadhyay had said.

