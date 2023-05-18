Bengal to Demand 'Dues' from Centre at May 18-19 Rural Development Review Meet

West Bengal is all set to raise its claim that a large amount of the state’s money is due from the Centre at the rural development performance review meeting in Delhi on May 18-19.

This meeting is organised by the rural development ministry at least twice a year. It provides the ministry and the states/union territories an opportunity to take stock of the progress of the programmes, emerging issues, best practices and strategies for better implementation, resolving outstanding issues, and course correction in various schemes. It is in this context that the Performance Review Committee (PRC) meeting for FY 2023-24 is being held on May 18 and 19.

Sources in the West Bengal bureaucracy say that several letters have been sent to the Centre but nothing has worked out. A senior officer told News 18, “In PMAY, an amount of Rs 8,200 crore is due and in MNREGA more than Rs 7,000 crore is due. Despite their sending 120 central teams and us satisfying all their queries, money is not released."

The Centre has said on several occasions that the utilisation report is pending from the West Bengal government.

Sources in the state government, however, say no such report is due.

The tussle between the West Bengal government and the Centre on issues pertaining to MNREGA and PMAY has been continuing for the past year. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a two-day dharna over the matter in Kolkata.

The TMC women’s wing also organised a stir.