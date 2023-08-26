Bengal: Video Of Tigress Rika Playing With Her 3 Newborn Cubs At Safari Park Goes Viral | WATCH

Days after a newborn cub of white tigress Kika died at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri, another tigress gave birth to three healthy cubs in the same wildlife park. Rika, the new mother tigress is under 24-hour doctor’s care and is being kept in isolation with her babies to avoid infections.

A video of the mother tigress with her three newborn cubs has gone viral on social media and is winning hearts. Rika gave birth on August 19, as per the West Bengal forest department.

A video of the mother tigress with her three newborn cubs has gone viral on social media. Rika gave birth on August 19, as per the West Bengal forest department.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who went to visit the new mother and her babies said he couldn’t see them as doctors fear infection that may affect the newborns.

West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick says, "On 19th August, a tigress gave birth to three cubs. I went to see her but couldn't see her, but I saw a video of them. The doctor said that visiting may cause them infection."

“On August 19, a tigress gave birth to three cubs. I went to see her but couldn’t see her, but I saw a video of them. The doctor said that visiting may cause them infection. The cubs are healthy. Recently, in Sada Bagh, two cubs died due to infection. To avoid this, we have appointed a permanent doctor here," said the minister on the subject.

This comes days after Kika, a white tigress at Bengal Safari Park lost her two newborn cubs due to an infection. The minister added that Rika’s cub are being kept under special care after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Delhi zoo on Saturday celebrated the first birthday of Avni and Vyom, the twin cubs of white tigress Sita. The sweet celebrations by the Zoo management involved symbolic cake-cutting ceremony, signifying the cubs’ role in connecting citizens with wildlife.

Senior Union Environment Ministry officials and several schoolchildren took part in the celebrations.

The event served as an opportunity for the students to gain insight into tigers’ importance in biodiversity preservation, the Delhi zoo said in a statement.