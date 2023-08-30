CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Bengaluru: 14-Yr-Old Class 10th Student Jumps To Death From 12th Floor Apartment
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru: 14-Yr-Old Class 10th Student Jumps To Death From 12th Floor Apartment

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 08:29 IST

Bengaluru, India

Police has lodged a case into the matter and further investigation is underway (Representative Image/News18)

In prima facie, police found she had not been attending her classes regularly

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl died after allegedly jumping from the twelfth floor of a high-rise apartment complex in the Bellandur area of Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning while the girl, a class 10 student, was alone at home.

As per the police, the girl, whose family moved to Bengaluru a few years ago from Tamil Nadu, was a student at a local school.

In prima facie, police found she had not been attending her classes regularly. Police has lodged a case into the matter and further investigation is underway.

“A 14-year-old died by suicide by jumping off the 12th floor of classic apartment in Bellandur police station limits. We don’t know the reason why the girl took the extreme step. The family is from Tamil Nadu. They were staying in an apartment in Bengaluru for the last three years,” said S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Whitefield, according to a report by Asianet News.

As per the police, the girl’s father is a software engineer and her mother is a teacher at a private school in the city. She was alone at home at the time of the incident.

Disclaimer:DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
