Bengaluru: 28-Yr-Old Air Hostess Dies After Fall from 4th Floor Balcony; Mother Claims Boyfriend Pushed Her

A day after a 28-year-old air hostess reportedly died in Bengaluru’s Koramangala, her mother has alleged that she was murdered by her boyfriend on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Archana Dhiman who flew down to the city from Dubai to meet her male friend, reportedly died after she fell off the fourth floor of an apartment complex in the city.

According to The Indian Express, Dhiman’s mother said in her police complaint that her daughter’s boyfriend – Adesh - pushed Archana from the fourth floor of the apartment with the intention of killing her.

Police however said Archana Dhiman was heading to the outdoor balcony, but slipped and fell down. They also said that the couple were ‘drunk’ during the incident.

According to police, the incident took place on the premises of Renuka Residency in Koramangala and that her body was shifted to Saint John’s hospital for further examination.

Archana was from Himachal Pradesh and was reportedly working for a reputed airline company. She had come down from Dubai to meet her boyfriend Adesh who was a software professional, according to IANS.

Police said Adesh hails from Kerala and has been working in Bengaluru. They said Archana and Adesh had been in a relationship for the past several years.

Police sources had earlier told IANS that chances of foul play cannot be ruled out in the case.

(With IANS Inputs)

