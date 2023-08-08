CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionHaryana ViolenceGyanvapi Mosque SurveyChandrayaan 3Manipur Violence
Home » India » Bengaluru: SUV Driver Stalks, Molests 6-Month Pregnant Woman; Arrested
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru: SUV Driver Stalks, Molests 6-Month Pregnant Woman; Arrested

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 08:56 IST

Bengaluru, India

The miscreant was identified as Avinash, a resident of Kammasandra near Hebbagodi (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The miscreant was identified as Avinash, a resident of Kammasandra near Hebbagodi (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The woman, a nurse by profession, told police that the accused offered to pay her Rs 1 lakh for 'every hour she spends with him' and then proceeded to grope her

A 32-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly stalked, sexually harassed, and assaulted by an SUV driver in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, while she was returning from work earlier last week. The police arrested a 26-year-old man following the woman’s complaint regarding the incident that took place near the Electronics City area.

The woman, a nurse by profession, told police that the accused offered to pay her Rs 1 lakh for ‘every hour she spends with him’ and then proceeded to grope her, according to a report by Times of India.

In retaliation, the nurse, who is reportedly six months pregnant, slapped the accused.

When she slapped him, the accused punched her in the face and ear before speeding away, as per the woman’s complaint. The incident left the victim bleeding from the nose.

However, the woman called one of her colleagues for her help and went to the Electronics City police station even as she was bleeding to lodge a complaint.

Soon after the Electronics City police received the complaint, a probe was launched and the accused was arrested. The miscreant was identified as Avinash, a resident of Kammasandra near Hebbagodi, who is a driver with a private firm.

“We took a statement from Prema and arrested Avinash with the help of CCTV cameras. He has been charged with sexual harassment and stalking and has been remanded in judicial custody," a senior official was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

The incident reportedly took place on July 29 near the Konappana Agrahara BMTC bus stop, when the victim was returning home from the healthcare center she works at.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. arrested
  2. bengaluru
  3. sexual harassment
  4. Stalking
first published:August 08, 2023, 08:56 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 08:56 IST