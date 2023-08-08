Bengaluru: SUV Driver Stalks, Molests 6-Month Pregnant Woman; Arrested

A 32-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly stalked, sexually harassed, and assaulted by an SUV driver in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, while she was returning from work earlier last week. The police arrested a 26-year-old man following the woman’s complaint regarding the incident that took place near the Electronics City area.

The woman, a nurse by profession, told police that the accused offered to pay her Rs 1 lakh for ‘every hour she spends with him’ and then proceeded to grope her, according to a report by Times of India.

In retaliation, the nurse, who is reportedly six months pregnant, slapped the accused.

When she slapped him, the accused punched her in the face and ear before speeding away, as per the woman’s complaint. The incident left the victim bleeding from the nose.

However, the woman called one of her colleagues for her help and went to the Electronics City police station even as she was bleeding to lodge a complaint.

Soon after the Electronics City police received the complaint, a probe was launched and the accused was arrested. The miscreant was identified as Avinash, a resident of Kammasandra near Hebbagodi, who is a driver with a private firm.

“We took a statement from Prema and arrested Avinash with the help of CCTV cameras. He has been charged with sexual harassment and stalking and has been remanded in judicial custody," a senior official was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

The incident reportedly took place on July 29 near the Konappana Agrahara BMTC bus stop, when the victim was returning home from the healthcare center she works at.