Bengaluru: Auto Driver Kills Man Over Fare; Accused Has Criminal History

In a shocking incident, a man was killed while his brother suffered grevious injuries in Bengaluru after an auto rickshaw driver allegedly stabbed passengers after a fight over the fare.

As per media reports, the deceased passenger has been identified as Ahmed and the other as Ayub. Both are reportedly brothers and took an auto ride from the Majestic to Yeshwantpur railway station.

A scuffle broke out between the auto driver and the brothers as they reached their destination. The auto driver reportedly demanded more money than they agreed upon and when denied, he allegedly assaulted and later stabbed them.

Police said that before stabbing the victim, the accused repeatedly punched them in the face and abdomen, which made their condition worse.

Both were immediately rushed to the hospital but while Ahmad died on the way, Ayub, who sustained grave injuries, is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit.

Both the victims work as construction labourers in Bengaluru and had boarded an autorickshaw from Chandapura to go to Yesvantpur railway station, from where they were taking a train to Odisha, HT reported.

“The accused, SR Ashwath, agreed to take them to Yesvantpur for ₹100. “Once in the auto, the driver, midway, started demanding ₹1,500 per head, which is ₹3,000 in total… the brothers refused to pay the amount, which led to heated arguments between the three,” Subramanya Nagar inspector told HT.

Meanwhile, the driver has been arrested. Police investigation into the incident revealed that the accused has a criminal history and have other cases pending against him in Hassan district.