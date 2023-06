Bengaluru Braces for Scheduled Power Outages Today | Know The Areas

As per a notification on BESCOM’s website, a number of areas in Bengaluru, such as JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Mahadevapura, Bannerghatta Road, and Srinivasanagar, among others, are scheduled to experience power outages on Wednesday.

The company has scheduled these outages to coincide with quarterly maintenance works undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). According to BESCOM, residents may face power outages between 10am and 5pm in most areas.

The List of Areas That Can Get Affected:

F-1 areas : Krishna nadanagara, MEI Road sournding area, Prasad lab, Gowtham nagara and sournding areas.

F-2 areas : RMC yard, swasthik Gajanana slam and sournding Areas

F-3 areas : Srikanteshwaranagara, Marappana palya and sournding areas.

F-10 areas : Jai maruthi nagara, Srinivasa nagara, Sakamma badavane, ravi badavane and sournding areas.

F-12 area : PWD Quarters, APMC Quarters, RBI Quarters, Syndicate bank Quarters, MF Quarters, EWS Quarters, BPMC Quarters, corporation Quarters and sournding areas.

F-7 areas : 4th block nandini layout and sournding areas.

F-8 areas : MEI back said industrial area, Gorguntepalya and sournding areas.

F-13 areas : Kulinagara slam and sournding area and lakshmidevi nagara and sournding area