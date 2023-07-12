Bengaluru: Caught on Cam, Fly-by-Wire Aircraft 'Nearly Topples'; Makes Emergency Landing at HAL

A fly-by-wire premier 1A aircraft made an emergency landing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport in Bengaluru after developing a technical glitch with its nose landing gear, officials said on Wednesday. The incident was caught on camera.

The aircraft safely landed on Tuesday with the nose gear in Up position, an official said, adding that at the time of incident, there were two pilots on board and no passengers. It was heading from HAL airport to Bangalore International Airport.

“A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector ‘HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL’ was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn’t be retracted after take-off,” Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in an official statement. A video of the incident shared by the DGCA shows aircraft safely landing on the runway.

‘Airturnback’ is a situation where an aircraft returns to land at the departure aerodrome without having initially planned to do so. The most common reason for ‘Airturnback’ is an emergency or abnormal situation during or shortly after take-off, the most common being engine failure.

(With inputs from ANI)