CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Train FireArunachal PradeshSikkim Avalanche Bengaluru MetroCovid Cases
Home » India » Bengaluru: Colonel's Brother Thrashed for Objecting to Loud Music, Dies
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru: Colonel's Brother Thrashed for Objecting to Loud Music, Dies

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 15:06 IST

Bengaluru, India

Colonel David Nehemiah said he would take up the issue with the authorities as his family sought justice (Representational image: Shutterstock/File)

Colonel David Nehemiah said he would take up the issue with the authorities as his family sought justice (Representational image: Shutterstock/File)

Lloyd Nehemiah, his sister and mother were allegedly attacked by three neighbours after the victim reportedly asked them to lower the volume of music on Sunday

A 54-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten up by three youths for objecting to loud music at midnight, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Lloyd Nehemiah, brother of Colonel David Nehemiah who is currently serving in Kashmir, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Lloyd Nehemiah, his sister and mother were allegedly attacked by three neighbours after the victim reportedly asked them to lower the volume of music on Sunday.

Following the attack, Lloyd’s mother was admitted to the ICU.

RELATED NEWS

All three accused — identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh- were arrested after a complaint was filed at HAL police station, Times of India reported.

The victim had alleged that he was beaten up after he objected to the loud music. When his sister and neighbours tried to intervene, another accused slapped her, and the neighbours, too, suffered blows, he added.

Colonel David Nehemiah said he would take up the issue with the authorities as his family sought justice.

“It was most unfortunate that his brother had to pay with his life for simply asking his neighbours to lower the volume of the music," he told TOI.

A police official said the scuffle broke out after a heated argument between Lloyd and the three accused over ‘loud talks’.

“The investigation suggested that the three accused, who were in an inebriated state, were talking loudly near Lloyd’s house late at night. Lloyd and his family objected to it and asked them to leave. However, when they refused to, it led to a war of words, and when Lloyd came down to the road, the trio beat him up,” Indian Express quoted the official as saying.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bengaluru
first published:April 05, 2023, 15:00 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 15:06 IST