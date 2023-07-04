Bengaluru: Cop Among Two Killed As Drunk Motorist Rams Into Parked Car on Dhoddajala Flyover

In a freak accident in Bengaluru, two people, including a cop, were killed and five were injured when their car lost control and rammed another vehicle parked on the Dhoddajala flyover early on Monday. As per media reports, the passengers of the car that rammed into the parked SUV were on a jolly drive and were on their way to have tea on the highway.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh, 40, a police constable attached to Devanahalli police station, who was at night rounds in the Devanahalli subdivision and Sarath, 28, who was in the speeding Hyundai Accent.

As per reports, the incident took place around 1.50 am when Suresh along with an inspector, was checking an Innova Crysta parked on the roadside as it had met with an accident.

The inspector stepped to the side to take a call when a speeding car coming from the city side collided with the parked SUV, killing the constable and one of its passengers.

The passengers in the car who were on a jolly drive were drunk, according to a report by Indian Express.

While the constable, Suresh, reportedly died on the spot, Sarath, who was in the car died at the hospital. Five of his other friends, who were also in the care have been admitted to a private hospital, and are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the driver of the car and initiated a probe.