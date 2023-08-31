Toddler Revived By AIIMS Doctors On Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara Flight Dies of Health Complications

The toddler, who was revived by a team of Delhi AIIMS doctors on board a Bengaluru-New Delhi Vistara flight, died at a private hospital in Nagpur early on Thursday due to medical complications. The 15-month-old Bangladeshi girl was admitted in a critical state at the KIMS-Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur city on August 27, after the flight made an emergency landing in the city when her health deteriorated mid-air.

The child passed away at 3.15 am on Thursday after a relentless struggle for the last three days, said Aejaz Shami, Deputy General Manager (Branding and Communications) at the KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals, where the girl was admitted.

The girl was flying along with her family members on Sunday when she fell unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-flight.

A team of five AIIMS residents, who were co-passengers on the flight, promptly initiated life-saving measures by providing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the baby and reviving her.

The child was in a critical state after several resuscitation efforts mid-flight and during transfer to the hospital. She suffered from several complications, including renal and cardiac failures, Shami said.

“The staff and doctors at the hospital offered round-the-clock care to the child and in spite of exemplary care, the child could not survive and was declared dead at 3.15 am today," he said.

The girl’s parents and relatives were counselled regularly and at last understood the fate of the child as she started developing multi-organ dysfunction one by one.

“The hospital authorities are trying to transfer the mortal remains of the child to Bangladesh," Shami added.