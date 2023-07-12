CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengaluru Double Murder Accused's WhatsApp Story Before Crime: 'I Hurt Only Bad Peoples'
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru Double Murder Accused's WhatsApp Story Before Crime: 'I Hurt Only Bad Peoples'

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 13:48 IST

Bengaluru, India

Felix previously worked in the company and had a rivalry with Subramanya and Kumar.

Felix previously worked in the company and had a rivalry with Subramanya and Kumar. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru Double Murder: Felix, along with Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26), stormed into the office with daggers and attacked MD Phanindra Subramanya (36) in the presence of employees

Twenty-seven-year-old Shabarish alias Felix, the main accused in the gruesome Bengaluru double murder, posted a ‘status’ on WhatsApp — “I hurt only bad peoples, I never hurt any good people".

The accused posted the message before killing the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd. at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area in Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening.

“Peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples. I never hurt any good people (sic)," Felix wrote before the murder.

Felix, along with Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26), stormed into the office with daggers and attacked MD Phanindra Subramanya (36) in the presence of employees. As company CEO Vinu Kumar (40) rushed to his rescue, he too was assaulted with the sharp weapons, according to police.

After they fled the spot, the employees rushed the injured to the hospital where the victims succumbed to their injuries. Felix previously worked in the company and had a rivalry with Subramanya and Kumar.

first published:July 12, 2023, 13:47 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 13:48 IST