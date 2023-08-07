Bengaluru: Drunk Girl Hurls Abuses at Cops On Street, Sent Home With Help From Another Woman

A young girl, in an inebriated state, was seen hurling abuses at police officers in Bengaluru’s Church Street, late on Sunday. The officers were attempting to escort her home when the incident took place.

In a video, the drunk girl was purportedly seen directly her verbal rants towards the policemen as well as local residents present at the spot. Consequently, the police had to seek another woman’s help to accompany the girl home.

Meanwhile, the girl was also seen pushing the woman — attempting to help her get sorted with the police and get into an autorickshaw — with both her hands.

The Church Street area is home to a lot of pubs, bars and restaurants, and the girl had parked her car in a no-parking zone in that area.

A scuffle between the girl and traffic police broke out when the latter quibbled at the girl’s car being parked in a no-parking area. Following this, an argument between the two broke out, the girl began hurling abuses at the police personnel.

As the matter escalated — in the absence of a woman police officer — the police sought help from a woman present at the scene to try and help the girl get home safely.

The police, at last, helped her get into an auto rickshaw and reach home.

Although it is unclear as to whether a case was registered against the girl, there is a possibility of actions being taken against her for hurling abuses at policemen in an inebriated state or for parking in a no-parking zone.