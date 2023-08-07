Bengaluru: Father-Son Duo Dead as Speeding Car Rams Into Their Bike; One Injured

Two persons were killed and one other was injured in a fatal hit-and-run case that took place late on Sunday near Bengaluru’s ISRO Circle.

A speeding car rammed into a car and an autorickshaw before ramming into a motorcycle parked on the roadside, leaving the two dead and one other injured.

The deceased — said to be a father-son duo — died on the spot and the injured person is also said to be their relative. The other person was severely injured and currently admitted at the MS Ramaiah Hospital for treatment.

Police have detained one of the accused, while two others are on the run. The detained person is identified as Akash. A case has been registered in this regard.

Locals have said that the accused were seemingly drunk and their speeding car first rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a parked car before hitting the stationary bike.

The father-son duo are said to have been selling books in their roadside stall when they were thrashed by the speeding car.

Locals have said that the car was coming at a speed of nearly 110 kmph.

An investigation is underway to catch the rest two of the involved in the accident.

Previously in July this year, a speeding car rammed into morning walkers in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda leaving two women dead and one other injured.

After the incident took place under the main Narsingi police station, the driver fled the scene. The video of the horrifying incident shows the car at an extreme high speed, skidding on the roads before ramming into the women. The deceased were said to be a mother-daughter duo.

In another tragic incident in May, a 36-year-old man who was out to purchase medicines was left dead after a speeding BMW car run him over near Delhi’s Moti Nagar. The deceased, was identified as Ajay Gupta, a grocery shop owner.

The person who was driving the car was arrested and granted bail later.

The driver of the car was a 28-year-old woman, a resident of Ashok Vihar and an architect by profession. According to police, she was returning from a party in Greater Kailash when the accident occurred. The woman was allegedly speeding when she first hit a generator before running over Gupta.