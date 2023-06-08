CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengaluru: From September 1, All International Flights to Operate from Terminal 2
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru: From September 1, All International Flights to Operate from Terminal 2

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 13:40 IST

Bengaluru, India

Built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, T2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in November 2022.

The new Bengaluru Airport terminal had opened its gates started on January 15. The first flight from the terminal took off to Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

All international flights in Bengaluru will start operating from the brand new Garden Terminal (Terminal 2) from September 1.

Most of Bengaluru’s domestic operations have started from this new terminal  from March. The latest terminal has 22 gates and nine baggage claim belts.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, T2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in November 2022. It aims for environmental sustainability and green living and is expected to double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore.

News18 has earlier reported that at the new terminal, one can expect to see the use of AI and robotics. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched and deployed ‘Temi’, a robot assistant in terminal 1, as part of a pilot project to assist passengers.

Ten such robots that have been assigned on floors and zones to assist passengers with directions to the boarding gates, facilities like drinking water and washrooms, shopping zones, and baggage claim.

Tags:
  1. bengaluru
  2. Bengaluru airport
first published:June 08, 2023, 13:27 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 13:40 IST