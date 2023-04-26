Bengaluru: 'Groped', Phone Snatched by Driver, Woman Jumps Off Rapido Bike to Save Self

A 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru has alleged sexual harassment by a Rapido bike driver, because of which she had to jump off the moving vehicle. According to the woman, the incident took place in Yelahanka and the driver hailing from Andhra Pradesh, touched her inappropriately, groped her and sexually harassed her.

As the driver didn’t stop touching her, she was forced to jump from the bike, she said. The incident took place on April 21 and a complaint has been registered at the Yelahanka Newtown police station. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Driver Snatched Phone on Pretext of Checking OTP

According to a Deccan Herald report, the driver met the woman at around 11:10 pm on the night of the incident. He took her phone on the pretext of checking the OTP (one-time password) for starting the ride, but instead changed the drop location from Indiranagar to Doddaballapura, the news report further said. The driver was identified as Deepak Rao, a 27-year-old Tindlu resident.

The young woman is an architect working in the city and according to her, she suspected the driver is taking her to the wrong location, and asked her about it. The woman and her friend said the bike driver was speeding at 60kmph, the DH news report further stated.

The woman also snatched her phone upon realising the driver and drunk, but when he sped the bike even more, she had to jump off near the BMS Institute of Technology and Management (BMSIT).

She also called her friend in Indiranagar and even CCTV cameras caught her jump.

Bike Registered on Rapido Different From Bike Used

Some other peculiar details about the incident came to the fore. The bike driver had registered a Honda Activa with the Rapido application but he came to pick the woman up on a Bajaj Pulsar.

The woman’s friend alleged that police refused to help her, saying its a “girlfriend-boyfriend problem,". She said she had gone to the JB Nagar police station to lodge a complaint but tell police that her friend’s phone could not be traced, but police declined the request to trace the woman’s location.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Laxmi Prasad said, “The accused has been arrested."

Read all the Latest India News here