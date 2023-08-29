Bengaluru Horror: Scientist Chased, Threatened with Swords; Car Also Vandalized

In a horrifying incident in Bangalore, a scientist from a prestigious institute was pursued and assaulted by a group of four unidentified miscreants on bikes. The attackers smashed his car’s windshield and rear glass around midnight on August 24.

The situation came to light when Ashutosh Singh, a scientist affiliated with the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), took to Twitter to recount the harrowing experience.

A narrow escape from local goons on Aug 24, 12:45 AM at Rauthanahalli Main road. They tried stopping my car, chased with swords, shattering back glass. Traumatized by the delayed police response. Seeking justice, lodging FIR at Madnayakanahalli PS today. urgent action is needed! pic.twitter.com/xPxmqhLiiS— Ashutosh Singh (@ashuvishen) August 27, 2023

According to his account, he was trailed by four assailants on motorcycles for several kilometers, subjected to threats, and then his car’s windshield and rear glass were shattered using swords at 12:45am on Ravuthanahalli Road in northwestern Bengaluru on August 24.

Ashutosh posted a picture of his damaged car alongside a caption that stated, “A narrow escape from local goons on Aug 24, 12:45am at Rauthanahalli Main road. They tried stopping my car, chased with swords, shattering back glass. Traumatized by the delayed police response. Seeking justice, lodging FIR at Madanayakanahalli PS today. Urgent action is needed!" The post urged swift action from the police.

The Madanayakanalli police have filed an FIR against the four unidentified miscreants under sections of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement. Recognizing the severity of the incident, Traffic ADGP Alok Kumar deemed it a grave matter and pledged rigorous action against the culprits.