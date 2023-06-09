Bengaluru Horror: Woman's Head, One Hand Found; Tenants Under Cop Scanner

In another gruesome killing reported from India’s Tech Capital Bengaluru, a woman’s head and one hand was found nearby Suvarnamukhi hill. The police also nabbed three accused.

According to TOI, the woman was a home-alone widow near Bannerghatta and was reportedly killed by her tenants due to some property dispute. Earlier, the police found the dead woman in a nearby drain.

The woman’s torso was the only body part found by police in the murder case, however, there was an interesting twist when the Bengaluru Rural District police arrested three accused from the site where the body parts of the woman were found.

According to police, the arrested accused are three of the woman’s former tenants. Preliminary investigation revealed that they allegedly murdered her after she refused to transfer a portion of her property to them, TOI reported.

The police combed the nearby Suvarnamukhi hill and recovered her head and arm based on the information given by the accused.

On June 2, cops spotted the decomposed torso from a drain in Janata Bande Colony, Bannerghatta and confirmed it was of R Geeta, the woman who was allegedly murdered by the tenants.

Cops suspected her tenants from Bihar to be the assailants as seven of them suddenly vanished, TOI reported.

Police are now searching for the other hand and two legs killers. The probe is underway.