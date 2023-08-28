Kochi-Bengaluru IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Passengers Evacuated, Inspection Underway

A bomb threat call was received in an IndiGo flight operating between Kochi-Bengaluru on Monday. The passengers on board the flight were immediately deboarded at the Kochi International Airport, airport sources said. The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for inspection.

According to a PTI report, flight 6E6482 was scheduled to depart for Bengaluru at 10:30 am when the bomb threat was received.

Nedumbassery police confirmed receipt of the bomb threat and noted that a team has been formed to investigate the matter.

More details awaited.

In a similar incident, Mumbai Police on Friday received a hoax call from a 10-year-old boy, warning about a bomb in a plane at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The call was received by the Mumbai police control room on the emergency number 112 on Thursday.

Upon investigation, it was found to be a hoax call.