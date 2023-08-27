Bengaluru: Man Barked At By Dog Stabs Senior Citizen Mistaking Him For Pet's Parent; Arrested

A man in Karnataka’s Bengaluru was arrested for stabbing a senior citizen, whom he mistook for the parent of the dog that barked at him. The incident took place at 17th Cross in the city’s Malleswaram area earlier this week, when daily-wage labourer H Raju attacked 62-year-old Balasubramanya HV on the road out of nowhere.

Balasubramanya, a resident of Rajajinagar, survived the attack and has been discharged from the hospital. In his complaint to the police, the elderly man said that the dog that attacked Raju was likely a stray, according to a report by Times of India.

Acting on Balasubramanya’s complaint, police arrested Raju, 57, who told cops that he was walking on the pavement on 17th Cross when a dog suddenly barked at and chased him around 8.30 pm on August 21.

“Suddenly, the dog walking behind him (Balasubramanya) started barking at me. I started walking at a brisk pace and it chased me. I ran to the opposite pavement to escape from the dog. The dog disappeared and I got angry at the man as I thought it was his dog," TOI quoted Raju as saying.

Raju started shouting at Balasubramanya for letting his dog loose on him and then suddenly pulled a knife and stabbed him.

“I couldn’t understand his words. He then pulled a knife and stabbed me in the jaw. I screamed for help and tried to stop him from further attack. Then he stabbed me again on my right hand and finger," Balasubramanya told police.

Raju eloped when people gathered after listening to Balasubramanya’s cries. Some passers-by helped the elderly man get to the hospital, where he was treated.

Balasubramanya subsequently approached police and identified Raju with the help of CCTV footage, following which the accused was arrested.