Bengaluru Man Bites Off Estranged Wife's Finger During Argument, Attempts to Swallow It; Arrested

A Bengaluru man was arrested for allegedly biting off and chewing his wife’s finger during a scuffle. A case of domestic violence has been registered against the accused, identified as Vijay Kumar.

Vijay and his wife Pushpa, who have been married for 23 years, live in separate houses because of frequent fights and misunderstandings. While Vijay lives separately in another house with their son, Pushpa stays in rented accommodation.

According to a complaint filed by Pushpa at the Konanakunte police station on July 28, her estranged husband Vijay visited her rented house at around 4 pm and an argument ensued between the couple.

Vijay, in the heat of the argument, allegedly bit off and chewed Pushpa’s left index finger and even attempted to swallow it. He also threatened to kill his wife.

An FIR has been registered against Vijay under sections 498A (subjecting a married woman to cruelty), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, granted him bail.