Bengaluru: Man Hacks Elderly Parents To Death, Couple's Cries For Help Go Unheard

Bengaluru police is on the lookout for a 27-year-old man, who allegedly bludgeoned his aged parents to death in the city and fled after locking up the house from outside.

The accused has been identified as Sharath, who allegedly killed his parents Bhaskar (61) and Shantha (60) on Monday night in the Kodigehalli area of Bengaluru.

According to B M Laxmi Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Bengaluru), police suspect that the murders might have taken place between 8:30 pm to 9 pm on Monday.

A case of murder was registered and a probe is on, police said on Tuesday.

The sexagenarian couple had apparently cried out for help, but the neighbors thought it was a routine squabble and did not pay attention to it, police said.

According to police, Sharath lived with his parents while his elder brother Sajith stays nearby at Tindlu.

The matter came to light when Sajith called his parents on the phone but there was no response. He rushed home and found the house locked from the outside.

Sajith broke open the door only to find his parents lying dead in a pool of blood, police said.

Police said Shantha was a retired government employee while Bhaskar was a cashier at a canteen in Khanija Bhavan, a government office complex.

The family hailed from Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district and had moved to Bengaluru 12 years ago with their children, the police said adding that there used to be frequent quarrels between Sharath and his parents.

(With PTI Inputs)