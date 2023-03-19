Bengaluru Man Held For Posing As IPS Officer, Cheating Businessman of Rs 1.7 Cr

Over the past year, a 34-year-old diploma holder from Bengaluru allegedly introduced himself as an IPS officer and moved around in police uniform across the city. On the sidelines, he cheated people, according to Tamil Nadu police.

The Talaghattapura police in Bengaluru have one R Srinivas for posing as an IPS officer and cheating a businessman to the tune of Rs 1.7 crore.

Srinivas, a diploma holder from Maruthi Nagar, Chandra layout in Bengaluru was very fond of South Indian supercop movies. After watching plenty of them he desired to be one for real.

According to police, since last year, Srinivas started going around the city, dressed as an IPS officer, introducing himself as an IPS officer. When asked where is his service revolver, he would quip that he is on probation, and will soon be posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Bengaluru South division, police said.

The con man was arrested after Venkatnarayan, a used car dealer filed a police complaint claiming he was cheated by Srinivas.

As per police, the duo met through one of Srinivas’ friends. “Srinivas said he was handling litigation property in Mysuru that would get him Rs 250 crore. He said he needed 2.5 cr rupees to complete the deal. Believing him, Venkatnarayan gave him Rs 49 lakh in June 2022 which was returned to him in December. Later, he asked for more money," police said.

By now, trusting him completely, Venkatnarayan arranged Rs 1.2 crore from a hotelier friend and another 56 lakh from other friends and gave it to Srinivas.

“Srinivas had even invited Venkatnarayan to his girlfriend Ramya’s house for a puja which made him believe this guy even more. But after taking the hefty amount, he vanished in thin air. His phone was switched off and he was nowhere to be found. Even the said girlfriend’s number was switched off. Once he realized that he was duped, he approached police and the accused is now arrested," police said.

Police said the con man was “highly inspired" by watching police officer characters in movies and began imitating them.

“He even got a police uniform and created a fake Id card as an IPS officer. He went to meet people in SUVs on rent, making people trust him completely” said the police after the investigation.

The con man allegedly also met some police staff and told them the same story. He clicked pictures with them and used them whenever needed.

He bought luxury bikes and led lavish life with his girlfriend Ramys. Police have now recovered 3 high-end bikes including one swanky BMW bike worth Rs 23 lakh from him.

Srinivas has been traced and was arrested by Vijayanagar police with regard to a car theft case in 2010 and was released on bail.

