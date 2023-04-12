CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionsBathinda Firing LIVEVande BharatSalman KhanCovid
Home » India » Bengaluru Man Kills Elderly Neighbour Over Dog Poop; Arrested
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru Man Kills Elderly Neighbour Over Dog Poop; Arrested

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 18:26 IST

Bengaluru, India

On April 8, Pramod, his friend Ravi and Ravi's wife Pallavi got into an argument with Muniraju over dog poop and smoking cigarettes. (Representational Image/AP)

On April 8, Pramod, his friend Ravi and Ravi's wife Pallavi got into an argument with Muniraju over dog poop and smoking cigarettes. (Representational Image/AP)

An investigation revealed that accused Pramod used to take his dog out for walks and allowed it to defecate in front of deceased Muniraju's house

A Bengaluru man allegedly beat his 68-year-old neighbour to death over a dispute involving dog poop. The accused, 27-year-old Pramod N. Bin Narasimha Murthy, was arrested for the alleged murder of his neighbour, identified as Muniraju.

According to an India Today report, an investigation revealed that Pramod used to take his dog out for walks and allowed it to defecate in front of Muniraju’s house in Ganapathi Nagar in Soladevanahalli police station limits. On April 8, Pramod, his friend Ravi and Ravi’s wife Pallavi got into an argument with Muniraju over dog poop and smoking cigarettes.

The argument escalated resulting in Pramod allegedly thrashing Muniraju with a bat. Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the scene to find Muniraju bleeding profusely. Muniraju’s son, 32-year-old Murali, who came to his father’s rescue, was also attacked. The father-son duo was admitted to a hospital where Muniraju succumbed to his injuries.

The Soladevanahalli police arrested Pramod, Ravikumar and Pallavi and charged them with murder, attempt to murder, and abetment to offence. The accused were produced before the court.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. bengaluru
  2. bengaluru crime
  3. bengaluru police
  4. dog
  5. karnataka
first published:April 12, 2023, 18:24 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 18:26 IST