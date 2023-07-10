Bengaluru Man Marries 15 Women Posing As Doc, Engineer; Caught Over Suspicion on His 'Poor English'

A Bengaluru con-man, who duped over 15 women on the pretext of marrying them, failed to lure more such unsuspecting victims- thanks to his poor English speaking skills.

Mahesh K B Nayak, a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru, was arrested by Mysuru police on Sunday.

According to TOI, 35-year-old Nayak had married at least 15 women since 2014 and fled with their cash and jewellery.

Mahesh was arrested after a software engineer woman from Mysuru whom the suspect had married early this year filed a complaint. Another woman, who was duped by the man by presenting false facts also approached the police.

The city police had formed a team to trace him and picked him up from Tumakuru.

As per a TOI report, Mahesh made a fake matrimonial profile on an online site to entice women and posed as an engineer or a doctor most of the time to attract more prospects, said police.

When he posed as a doctor, Mahesh set up a fake clinic in Tumakuru and even hired a nurse to support his claim.

While many women fell into his trap, many were able to suspect something fishy due to his poor English speaking skills. Several women rejected Mahesh’s marriage proposal when they heard him speak English as his poor language skills acted as a red flag to many of his potential victims, TOI reported.

According to police, Mahesh married 15 women and even had four kids with them. He rarely met his wives and most of the women he had married were well-educated professionals.

TOI also reported that most victims realised they were being conned by the man but did not complain about it due to fear of embarrassment.