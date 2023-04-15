CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Asad Ahmed BurialCovid NewsMaharashtra AccidentAtiq AhmedWeather
Home » India » Bengaluru: Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat Hours After Throwing Her Birthday Party
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru: Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat Hours After Throwing Her Birthday Party

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 21:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The accused had planned an entire day of celebrations for her.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

The accused had planned an entire day of celebrations for her.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

The victim was taken to the Victoria hospital where she was declared dead. Her body has also been sent for a post-mortem.

A man slit the throat of her girlfriend — minutes after they celebrated her birthday — over suspicion of her affair with another man in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Friday.

Police have now arrested the accused, identified as Prashant, and the victim was Navya, who was 26-years-old.

Soon after cutting the cake, Prashanth took a knife and slit her throat. He also stabbed her to death, according to The Indian Express.

The victim was taken to the Victoria hospital where she was declared dead. Her body has also been sent for a post-mortem.

According to the police, Navya’s birthday was on Tuesday, but was being celebrated on the aforementioned day due to her busy schedule.

The accused had planned an entire day of celebrations for her.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:April 15, 2023, 21:24 IST
last updated:April 15, 2023, 21:24 IST