Bengaluru Metro to Extend Services Beyond Midnight on IPL Match Days | Details Here

The Bengaluru metro rail timings will be extended beyond midnight on the days when Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be held in the city in April and May, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced.

The decision was taken to handle the extra passenger rush, when IPL matches are scheduled to take place in the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

The Chinnaswamy stadium will be hosting IPL matches on April 2, 10, 17, 26 and and on May 21. On these days, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation is expecting huge footfall.

The timings will be extended on the Baiyapanahalli-Kengeri and Nagasandra-Silk Institute lines till 1 am of the following day of the cricket matches, the BMRCL said in a statement.

The last trains from the terminal stations at Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra, and Silk Institute will leave at 1 am and the trains from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station and Majestic at 1.30 am, the BMRCL added.

Further, for swift crowd clearence, the BMRCL will issue return journey paper tickets which will be avaialble at all metro stations.

The paper tickets will be priced at Rs 50 and will be valid for a single journey from from the Cubbon Park and MG Road stations and to any Metro Station on Baiyappanahalli - Kengeri and Nagasandra - Silk Institute sections.

Other than these, smart cards, QR tickets at the usual fare is also an option.

The timings of the newly inaugurated KR Puram – Whitefield metro line will not be extended on IPL match days, as it has yet to be connected with the stations leading to the stadium.

