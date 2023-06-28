WATCH | Neighbour's Pet Dog Attacks Minor Boy in KR Puram Area, Third Incident in Bengaluru This Month

A minor boy got seriously injured after he was brutally attacked by his neighbor’s German Shepherd dog in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The incident, that was captured on CCTV, shows the boy walking on the streets in the city’s KR Puram, when the dog comes out of his owner’s house and jumps on him.

A boy attack by German Shepherd dog in Bengaluru, incident captured in CCTVIn a horrific incident that has come to light from Bengaluru’s KR Puram, a boy who was walking with his mother on a road outside their house was attacked by German Shepherd dog.Incident pic.twitter.com/j0kk0zG7H1— AMIT KUMAR GOUR (@gouramit) June 28, 2023

The housekeeper tries to control the animal, but he ferociously pulls down the boy and mauls him.

The video then shows, the boy being rescued by people around him. He was taken to the hospital.

This comes after an eight-year-old child was bit by a pet dog of a couple in Bengaluru’s Koramangala last year. The child’s parents lodged a complaint against the owners of the pet over the incident.

Dogs attacking people in residential buildings, parks are on the rise. While animal welfare organisations have questioned the veracity of some of the dog attack incidents, people have been complaining on social media about the growing menace.

A survey conducted by LocalCircles shows that 82% of respondents agree that attacks by dogs or pets are common in their area, city or district. Nearly 51% indicated that attacks by stray dogs is common; 3% said attacks by pet dogs are common; 28% stated attacks by both stray dogs and pet dogs are more while only 17% said they are non-existent or rare.

Compared to last year’s survey, there has been a 31% increase in the complaints of dog attacks, taking the tally to 82%.