The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is finally operational with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it and dedicating it to the country as a timely gift to Karnataka. The 119-km expressway will not only help cut down travel time between the two cities from three hours to 75 minutes, but is also aimed at making them twin cities. It has been built under the central government’s flagship programme, Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP), at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore.

Bringing Mysuru and Bengaluru closer

The fully access-controlled expressway has six to 10 lanes and was built in two phases – from end to end, it has 50 bypasses; 64 underpasses, including pedestrian underpasses; 11 overpasses; 19 large bridges; 44 small bridges and four railway overbridges. It also has greenfield sections that form bypasses around Bidadi (7 km), Ramanagara-Channapatna (22 km), Maddur (7 km) Mandya (10 km) and Srirangapatna (7 km).

The work on the project officially began in 2019 and was expected to be completed in two years, ie, by 2021, but was delayed due to several hurdles, including the Covid-19 pandemic that brought construction work to a standstill for several months.

It is not just Mysuru that will be benefited from this new expressway, as it also brings neighbouring destinations in the state – Kodagu, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru – and tourist destinations in bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu closer (time taken) to Bengaluru as well.

The toll for the expressway was initially set by National Highways Association of India (NHAI) at Rs 135 for a one-way journey and Rs 205 for a return trip for light motor vehicles (LMV). But the fee collection has been deferred until March 15 as some parts of service roads in certain stretches between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta are yet to be completed.

Officials said charging people when the project was yet to be completed could cause a backlash from commuters. Two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws will not be allowed access to the expressway, they added.

“Bengaluru and Mysuru are important cities in Karnataka. One is known for technology while the other for tradition. It is quite significant to connect both cities through technology,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Mandya after inaugurating the expressway.

“Today, with projects like Sagarmala and Bharatmala, Karnataka and the country is transforming. When the world was struggling with Covid, India increased its infrastructure budget many times,” the prime minister said after completing a 10-km roadshow in Mandya.

Will benefit people and businesses in Mysuru region

The drive on the expressway has its advantages, said commuters. From being fully access-controlled to making the commute a smooth ride, those who have undergone the experience said the expressway has certainly made travel a lot more comfortable.

“The expressway will operate as a catalyst for socioeconomic development in the region and help build Mysuru as the next financial and IT hub after Bengaluru. See how Pune flourished after the Mumbai-Pune expressway was built. This one will give a lease of life to businesses in the Mysuru region and a lifeline to many,” said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha to News18.

Controversies surrounding the expressway

Modi said the expressway was in the news and a “point of discussion” everywhere. While the PM referred to the way the video of the new expressway had gone viral on social media, the project has been fraught with controversies.

The naming of the expressway became an issue where Karnataka leaders from across parties crossed swords, including those within the BJP. Simha had been pushing to name it ‘Cauvery expressway’ as the river flows along this region and is also a major water source for the state.

“Cauvery is worshipped as one of the seven sacred rivers and is a lifeline for the people of the Mysore region,” said Simha, while contradicting the suggestion made by BJP leader SM Krishna to name it after erstwhile king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

“Naming the expressway Cauvery will be more apt. I have also suggested that the Mysuru airport be named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the station be named after Chamaraja Wadiyar as a mark of respect for their immense contribution to the development of the princely state of Mysuru,” Simha told News18.

A major concern expressed was how it will directly affect businesses of famous eateries and hotels in Bidadi and Maddur, the toy makers of Channapatna, which become inaccessible, as the expressway is built over the access to these areas. Since the NHAI had made it clear that there are exit and entry roads on the expressway to access towns like Bidadi, Maddur, Channapatna, traders in this region are upset.

Bidadi is well-known for its ‘thatte idli’, a local delicacy and hundreds of commuters stop by roadside eateries called darshinis to savour the hot south Indian dish served with a dollop of butter and spicy coconut chutney. The town is lined with small businesses serving these hot idlis and now the dish has become synonymous with the town.

Shashi Kumar, the owner of Sri Shiva Darshana Shashi Thatte Idly, said he would make close to 40,000 to 50,000 a day with people coming to eat at his restaurant. It has been running in his family for four generations and they are proud of being a part of the Bidadi thatte idli business.

“Nowadays, I don’t get much business. It’s mostly local residents and old customers who ensure they come below the expressway, eat at our place and then leave,” Kumar told News18.

Another famous eatery called Renuka Tiffanies is also facing a business loss. The turnout has dropped by more than 50 percent, said the manager, who asked not to be named.

Satish Gowda, who runs a small shop selling the famous Channapatna toys, is looking at options to boost his tanking business. “Before, when the highway passed through Channapatna, people would see shops lined up and stop to buy toys and other items from us. Now they are flying above us and can’t even see our shops. It is only those who know about Channapatna and want to buy that come to us,” Gowda said.

“We request the government to help us with our business. We are already a dying art and we need more support to keep it alive. If an alternative to selling our handmade products is not given to us, we will all die hungry and so will our beautiful toys,” said Prashanth, another toy maker from Channapatna.

Multi-storey complex to showcase Karnataka’s cuisine and handmade toys

But Simha said they already had a plan in place to help these businesses. A 300-acre plot has been identified in Channapatna, where a multi-storey business park will be built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. This will house eateries representing regional food, including the famous Bidadi thatte idlis and Maddur wadas. Stalls showcasing handicrafts and Channapatna toys will also find space in the park.

“There will be dedicated rest areas along the highway at Bidadi and Channapatna, where people can put up their eateries and local artisans can set up shops to showcase Karnataka’s cuisine, art and culture,” Simha said.

Another controversy around this project was stirred by former Congress chief minister and opposition leader Siddaramaiah. He claimed that credit for the 10-lane expressway should go to his party. He credited himself and then PWD minister HC Mahadevappa for upgrading the state highway to a national highway, and Congress MP Oscar Fernandes who helped approve the proposal to widen it.

Siddaramaiah had also said he will inspect the expressway a day before Modi was to formally inaugurate it. The ruling BJP hit back at the leader for trying to take credit for the upgraded expressway. Bommai said the Congress had no role to play and mocked the opposition saying it could not take credit for submitting a proposal for the new road, which has been in existence for the last two decades.

Simha also denied Siddaramaiah’s claims stating that the NHAI took over the project in 2016, and the PM announced it in 2018.

