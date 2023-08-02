Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Two- & Three-Wheelers Can Use Service Lane for Free, says MoRTH

A day after banning two- and three-wheelers on the access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway owing to a number of accidents and deaths, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday announced that these slow-moving vehicles can use toll-free two-lane service roads on either side.

“At present, there are three gaps on service road due to railway over bridges at Bididi, Ramanagara and Channapatna and Mandya, but vehicles can use old Mysuru Road at these gaps. Thus, 2/3 wheelers can travel on service roads for 79.6 km and 35.4 km on old Mysuru road to go from one end to another end,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also said that if the commuters want to go to these three towns along access controlled highway, the service road is available.

“In order to make the Service Road continuous throughout the 118-km long Access Controlled Highway, construction of three ROBs on Service Road will be taken up shortly. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will also improve the bypassed portion of the old Mysuru-Bengaluru road,” they said.

THE HIGH-SPEED CORRIDOR

The Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway was developed as a high-speed corridor with speed limits varying from 80-100 km/hour for motor vehicles of various descriptions.

The movement of high-speed vehicles may pose a risk to the safety of comparatively slow-moving vehicles. Therefore, slow-moving vehicles such as two- and three-wheelers have been prohibited from using the corridor, which encompasses a portion of NH-275.

NUMBERSPEAK

The accident data for the past six months on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway shows that two-wheelers were involved in around 30% accidents, a majority of which were fatal or caused grievous injuries.

Another 65-75% of vehicles such as cars and bikes were involved in speeding accidents, with speeds upto 160 kmph. Around 25% of accidents involved rear-end collisions, mainly due to slow-moving vehicles occupying the right most lane and not following lane discipline.

Last week, News18 had reported that a total of 398 accidents and 121 deaths had been reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway since it opened to traffic in January. The section of the project from Nidagatta to Mysuru had 209 accidents and 62 deaths, which is more than the first package between Bengaluru and Nidagatta that witnessed 189 accidents and 59 deaths.