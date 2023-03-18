Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Stays in Focus: After Protests, Damage, Road Waterlogged Post Light Rain

Days after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway’s infrastructure, planning and its quality stood exposed as waterlogging was reported at multiple places following scanty rainfall.

In the aftermath of a minor spell of rain in the Bengaluru-Ramanagara region, multiple spots on the expressway were waterlogged, posing a threat to commuters taking the route.

The waterlogging caused further inconvenience for commuters as vehicles broke down, leading to accidents. A Swift car that was parked after breaking down was hit by a truck from behind, leaving it completely damaged.

Commuters expressed their outrage against the Bommai government, calling the early inauguration of the expressway an act to woo voters in poll-bound Karnataka.

“Why did they carry out the opening ceremony if it isn’t completed. To get votes? To show to voters that we’ve done it? What are you showing? If this much water is seen stagnant here, to what extent have they constructed it? Why did they inaugurate it? They should’ve waited for two more months. They collect Rs 130 toll, what’s the use of collecting toll if nothing’s ready. Why should we pay the toll?” Questioned Vikas, a commuter whose car broke down due to the waterlogged condition of the road.

After outrage by the commuters and media reports, NHAI officials arrived at the waterlogged spots and carried out work to clear the areas.

The expressway has witnessed multiple protests by Congress and JDS workers and other organisations right after its inauguration over multiple issues including the high toll fee, incomplete work, and the lack of hospitals, toilets and other basic facilities.

This comes only a few days after a portion of the road was damaged at an overpass near Bidadi. The damage is the same location where a truck toppled last year, reported Deccan Chronicle on March 15. Several vehicles have allegedly faced minor accidents while travelling through the portion, the report said.

After the damage was detected, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took up the repair works. Lok Sabha member representing Mysuru-Kodagu Pratap Simha clarified that “It was minor repair work carried out on the expansion joint of the overpass and that the road has not been damaged," as per the report.

